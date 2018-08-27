Lil Wayne and Birdman’s relationship have been tested over the past few years over some money issues. They’ve been spotted together but no blatant, direct affection has been shown until now. Baby offered what seemed to be a sincere apology for his part in the turmoil at the 2018 Lil Weezyana Fest.

In the recording from the show below, Weezy and Baby are in front of an audience wrapping up a performance of “No. 1 Stunna.” The Cash Money CEO at that point takes the time out to get some stuff off his chest. “Can I say something?” he starts. “Damn, bruh. It feel amazing, bruh, to be home fucking with my son. I love that nigga to death. I don’t know what y’all know but I know what the fuck I know and I know what I feel about what I know. I knew that day was gon’ come, but I didn’t know when it was gon’ come. But this nigga right here; the best nigga, the realest nigga, the illest nigga. And I wanted to apologize to my nigga worldwide to let him know that, you heard me? That nigga put his life in my hands and Ima keep it real with that nigga and we gon’ do this shit ’till the day we die. It’s YMCMB for death. Fuck you, you heard me?”

It’s great to see the father-and-son duo reunited. Following a three-year-long suit, Weezy was discharged from his deal with Cash Money in June. It seems that that was an agreement on both ends because then they were spotted in the studio a few days later.

The Lil Weezyana Fest, held in New Orleans’ Champion’s Square additionally featured appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tory Lanez and Nicki Minaj.