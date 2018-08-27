Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert has gain momentum over the years, and the line up continues to get bigger. Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, and G-Eazy are among some of the rappers to take the stage at the Prudential Center on Sunday, October 28th.

The radio station announced the line up of artists performing at the annual concert series with the Bronx native leading the pack. Other acts include Lil Baby, Juice WRLD and Ella Mai. More artists are to be announced at a later date.

Cardi B would probably drop some new heat in time for the Powerhouse concert. She posted up videos of her working in the studio and teased a forthcoming presumably Latin collaboration with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna. Uzi is scheduled to drop some heat soon too. So we’re in for a treat this year.

Soon come 😉 ON SET ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 30th at 8:30 AM at Ticketmaster.