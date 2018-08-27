Cardi B Performs for the First Time Since Giving Birth at ‘Aubrey & The Three Migos’ Tour

Motherhood isn’t stopping Cardi B from making money moves. Besides having another project underway, Bardi recently won Best New Artist at the VMAs and is working on a special collab with Selena Gomez, DJ Snake, and Ozuna. While juggling being a mommy to Kulture, and making new music, the “I Like It” linked up with her husband Offset at the New York stop of the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour.

This marks Cardi’s first live performance since giving birth and pulling out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic Tour, so her line “Cardi B, I’m back b—–s,” is more than fitting. The hit single likewise features Nicki Minaj but she was at the Lil Weezyana Fest.

Migos bring out Cardi B to perform “Motorsport”. pic.twitter.com/FgZ6vULGuF — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) August 26, 2018

After a couple of misfortunes, it appears that the Aubrey and the Three Migos visit is at long last getting its legs. Drake brought out Travis Scott a week ago in Toronto to perform “Sicko Mode” and Sheck Wes to perform “Mo Bamba.” He likewise brought out Tory Lanez on Friday night to perform “Shooters,” a healthy move considering the two once had beef.

In other Cardi-related news, the rapper’s music video for “Ring” featuring Kehlani dropped about a week ago.