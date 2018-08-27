Just like the Night Ops pack that Nike recently unveiled not too long ago, we’ve come to understand that a little bit of all-black goes a long way in the style department. That’s why we’re loving this new Dickies “Black Line” capsule collection in collaboration with the estate of late street art legend Keith Haring.

Featuring some of the key pieces you’ll be shopping for around this time of year — loose-fitting trousers, a bomber jacket, crewnecks and hoodies make up the set — each piece incorporates the signature caricature sketches by Haring in a subtle, almost stealth-like execution. The black-on-black effect is achieved through the texture and outlining of the characters in the design, which feature well-known figures like the “Radiant Baby,” “Flying Saucer,” and Haring’s immensely-popular 1985 “Ludo” piece that ends up getting solo love on the aforementioned bomber. All in all the icon’s legacy is respectfully being upheld in the fashion world, similar to what we saw GUESS GREEN LABEL doing not too long ago in collaboration with photographer Ricky Powell.

The Dickies x Keith Haring “Black Line” is set to launch at a list of select retailers starting on October 3. Get a better look at the rest of the set below: