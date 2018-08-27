August is closing out which means we’ll finally get the answer to what is the song of the Summer. And it looks like Drake’s taking the cake.

As indicated by Spotify’s analytics, Drake’s viral hit “In My Feelings” was streamed more than393 million times between June 1 and Aug. 20, making it the number one streamed song this Summer on the platform. Drake definitely owned the Summer according to Spotify’s list. He had five tracks on the list, in addition to seven tunes on the most popular songs in the United States.

Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B came in second on the worldwide rundown (293 million streams), trailed by Cardi’s “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin (more than 289 million streams), Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams,” and XXXTentacion’s “sad!” Landing four tunes on the United States list, XXXTentacion trails behind Drake for most songs on the list.

See Spotify’s most popular songs of the summer—both globally and in the United States—below along with playlists that represent each list.

Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer 2018:

1. Drake – “In My Feelings”

2. Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You” f/ Cardi B

3. Cardi B – “I Like It” f/ Bad Bunny and J Balvin

4. Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”

5. XXXTentacion – “SAD!”

6. Post Malone – “Better Now”

7. Calvin Harris “One Kiss” f/ Dua Lipa

8. Clean Bandit – “Solo” f/ Demi Lovato

9. Tyga “Taste” f/ Offset

10. 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

11. Drake – “God’s Plan”

12. Drake – “Nice For What”

13. Nio Garcia – “Te Boté (Remix)” f/ Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Nicky Jam

14. Tiësto and Dzeko – “Jackie Chan” f/ Post Malone and Preme

15. Selena Gomez – “Back To You”

16. Ariana Grande – “no tears left to cry”

17. XXXTentacion – “Moonlight”

18. Drake – “Don’t Matter To Me” f/ Michael Jackson

19. Jonas Blue – “Rise”

20. Drake – “Nonstop”