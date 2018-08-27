HBO released the first trailer for True Detective Season 3 on Sunday night, and the atmospheric crime drama seems to be going back to its roots in its third outing.

Starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, True Detective Season 3 “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas, with Carmen Ejogo, Mamie Gummer, Scoot McNairy and Stephen Dorff rounding out the main cast.

While the plot details are still a mystery, the story seems to center around an investigation into missing children that haunts Hays into his old age, reminiscent of the nonlinear investigation that spanned decades and played out over Season 1.

The season is written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who is also splitting director duties with Jeremy Saulnier and Daniel Sackheim.

As the HBO trailer reveals, Season 3 will premiere in January, with a specific date to be announced.