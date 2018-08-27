Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour Show in Atlanta Interrupted by Stage Crasher

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s On The Run II show in Atlanta was interrupted by a stage crasher on Saturday night. Police have now charged a 26-year-old man following the incident.

On the first of two nights in Atlanta over the weekend, a man managed to make his way onto the stage just as Beyoncé and Jay-Z were departing. Fan footage shows the pair’s dancers quickly attempting to stop the stage invader before security is forced to step in.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z released a joint statement following the stage invasion, confirming that no-one was hurt during the incident and that the two stars are not pressing charges against the “intoxicated” individual.

Atlanta Police are pursuing charges against 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell following the incident. Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender said in a statement that Maxwell ran on stage, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him before he was then apprehended by members of the duo’s security staff and their backing dancers.

Bender added that Maxwell was initially issued with a citation for disorderly conduct and then later released, but police have now added a charge of simple battery.