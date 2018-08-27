Following the death of Senator John McCain, people from around the world were sharing their personal tributes about their admiration for the late politician’s commitment to democracy and patriotism.

This one video in particular of McCain during his 2008 campaign trail surfaced where he’s defending his Democratic opponent Barack Obama against a racist white woman.

“I can’t trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not, um…he’s an Arab,” the woman said, approaching McCain at a town hall in Lakeville, Minnesota, in October 2008. McCain then cut the woman off and took back the microphone. “No, ma’am,” he said. “He’s a decent family man [and a] citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He’s not [an Arab]. Thank you.”

John McCain had Obama’s back on not one, but two separate occasions that night. One supporter claimed to be “scared” of an Obama presidency. McCain replied: “I have to tell you, Sen. Obama is a decent person and a person you don’t have to be scared of as president of the United States.”

According to reports at the time, the Senator’s responses were met with boo’s and light claps.

Stephen King referred to it as McCain’s “finest moment.”

John McCain's finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. "No, ma'am," McCain replied. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with." That's manning up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

A former Obama aide recalled the moment and said she’ll never forget that moment.