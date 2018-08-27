Last week there were rumbles that San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili may retire and would meet with Coach Gregg Popovich to discuss the possibility. Today (Aug 27.), Manu announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Manu departs the Spurs as one of the greatest foreign-born NBA players of all-time and a key contributor to four of the championship banners that hang in the arena in San Antonio. In addition to the rings, Manu was a two-time All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist, and Euroleague MVP.

The retirement of Ginobili marks the official end of an era in Spurs basketball. He follows Tim Duncan into retirement. Ginobili’s longtime backcourt partner Tony Parker signed with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason.