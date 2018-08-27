Ryen Aleman was concentrated on the video game he was playing at the Madden 19 tournament until he realized that the bullets he was hearing were real.

Another mass shooting went down in Florida, this time at a competition for focused players of the football computer game, Madden, in Jacksonville. The champs would go ahead to a larger amount competition in Las Vegas in October, where expansive money prizes could be won.

Members gathered at the Jacksonville Landing Complex, an outdoors commercial center with stores, bars and eateries along the St. Johns River.

David Katz, 24, a gamer from Baltimore, Maryland, was in Jacksonville for the competition at GLHF Game Bar, in the back of a pizza eatery. On Sunday, he carried a firearm into the setting and started shooting, killing three individuals. At that point he turned the firearm on himself, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. Police have not discharged a motive.

Katz used at least one handgun in the shooting, the sheriff said. Nine other individuals suffer from gun shot wounds and two individuals were harmed escaping the zone, Williams said. The casualties were all in stable condition at nearby hospitals, as per the sheriff.

The horrible incident was caught on a live stream on Twitch. The game came to an abrupt end after several shots were heard. One person cried out, “Oh f**, what’d he shoot me with?”

Soon after 1:30 p.m., 911 calls began pouring in about a shooting, as indicated by Williams. Officers were on the scene inside two minutes.

Aleman said he crouched in the restroom for 10 minutes and kept running from the scene. “I’m still shocked, I can hardly talk,” he told CNN.