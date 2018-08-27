Back up the Brinks truck to the residence of Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver for the New York Giants has signed to a five-year extension that is worth $95 million.

The new deal for OBJ makes #13 the highest paid receiver in the National Football League and contains $65 million guaranteed.

Coming off an injury, it was believed there would be a struggle for the salary of Odell, however, early into training camp reports stated the two were working toward getting the job done so it would benefit both parties. He is currently slotted to start in Week 1 of the 2018 season.

Prior to his injury, Odell racked up over 300 catches and 4,000 yards with 38 touchdowns in his first four seasons become a fan favorite.

After the deal was inked, Odell could be seen celebrating with teammates in the locker room below. Odell’s first opponent this coming season is the vocal and elite Jalen Ramsey.