People were raving over Nicki Minaj’s standout track, “Barbie Dreams” when she dropped her fourth studio album, Queen. The lighthearted track, which is an ode to the late Notorious B.I.G took playful jabs at many relevant rappers today, including some of her closest collaborators. Quavo admits that he was just as surprised as everyone else when the song was released.

The Migos member was speaking with Hot 97’s Nessa and said he’s a fan of the song and the Queen of Rap period. “What did you think when you first heard Nicki talk about you in ‘Barbie Dreams,'” Nessa asked at the 4:24 mark of the interview. “Yeah I laughed, it was funny,” he responded, adding that he wasn’t aware of the song before it dropped. “I guess I’m surprised as the rest of y’all. I heard the album before it dropped, but I ain’t hear that record. But yeah she dope, the album was fire.”

On the song, Nicki rapped, “Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay though/I heard she think I’m tryna’ give the coochie to Quavo.” Last year, Kae and the “Workin Me” rapper had a thing going on, but they’ve since split. Chun-Li and Quavo sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at Coachella.

At one point in the interview, he teased that there’s more solo music on the way. When asked about the possibility of an album he responded, “I’m just doing my thing right now, just having fun putting records out. You never know.”