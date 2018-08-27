Undoubtedly three of the best lyricist to touch the mic, with Rakim being regarded as arguably the best emcee of all time, will be recording a live mixtape together with producer J.Period.
The Roots frontman Black Thought, Organized Konfusion’s Pharoah Monch, and Rakim have been brought together by Brooklyn based DJ J.Period to orchestrate a live mixtape with this unprecedented combination of rap greats.
At New York City’s Sony Hall, Rakim, Pharoahe Monch, and special guest Black Thought are sharing the stage on September 13th.
[ ANNOUNCING ] J.PERIOD Presents… The Live Mixtape [#Top5 Edition] An EPIC Hip Hop Mixtape Recorded Live Onstage In One Take. Featuring performances by #Rakim @PharoaheMonch with Special Guest @BlackThought Sept 13 at @SonyHall NYC Opening DJ Sets by @DJMoma [Everyday People] & @TheWhooligan ADVANCED TICKETS: JPERIOD.COM/TOP5 [Link in Bio] Illustration by the amazing @DanLish1