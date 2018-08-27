Undoubtedly three of the best lyricist to touch the mic, with Rakim being regarded as arguably the best emcee of all time, will be recording a live mixtape together with producer J.Period.

The Roots frontman Black Thought, Organized Konfusion’s Pharoah Monch, and Rakim have been brought together by Brooklyn based DJ J.Period to orchestrate a live mixtape with this unprecedented combination of rap greats.

At New York City’s Sony Hall, Rakim, Pharoahe Monch, and special guest Black Thought are sharing the stage on September 13th.