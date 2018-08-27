This weekend, Hip Hop power couple Papoose and Remy Ma make it public about their parental plans when Rem posted a pic unveiling her pregnancy and ever-growing baby bump.
Remy took to IG to show the world the progress of her pregnancy, but only showed the reflection of her baby tummy through the mirror.
The duo’s Hip Hop love story was continued a year after the Terror Squad femcee and the Brooklyn rapper renewed their vows after a decade of marriage.
Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia