Remy Ma Reveals ‘The Golden Child’ Baby Bump Pic as Her and Papoose Prep for Parenthood

This weekend, Hip Hop power couple Papoose and Remy Ma make it public about their parental plans when Rem posted a pic unveiling her pregnancy and ever-growing baby bump.

Remy took to IG to show the world the progress of her pregnancy, but only showed the reflection of her baby tummy through the mirror.

The duo’s Hip Hop love story was continued a year after the Terror Squad femcee and the Brooklyn rapper renewed their vows after a decade of marriage.