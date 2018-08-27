We are back again with the juicy Source Report with Danteé. 50 Cent releases the infamous ‘Get The Strap’ music video with Tekashi, Cassanova and Uncle Murder over the weekend. The video has some violence here and there, but it definitely has the gritty New York Hip-Hop vibe that we know him to be about. We are at least happy to see Cassonava and Tekashi in the same video repping the same lingo.

In other news, Birdman took to stage to apologize publicly to Lil Wayne for everything that has been going on between them. This is great news as we all know over the years, they have been going back and forth about money issues. Hopefully they stick together and give us awesome music that we know them for.