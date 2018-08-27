Like many fathers, Steph Curry wants to see his daughters succeed in a world that the odds are against them. The Golden State Warriors player penned an op-ed for Players’ Tribune called This Is Personal where he discusses the importance of gender equality for all women.

“I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly,” he writes. “And of course: paid equally.”

Curry acknowledges that this isn’t a new issue and won’t be resolved just because men are having daughters and want the best for them. “Every day is when the pay gap is affecting women,” he argues. “And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they’re valued, and what they can or cannot become.”

Steph Curry isn’t just out here putting together words that sound good. He could walk it like he talk it. The Warriors shooter hosted an all-girls basketball camp earlier this summer. “I think it was also the sort of thing that can help to shift people’s perspectives. So that when someone sees an NBA player is hosting a camp, now, you know—maybe they won’t automatically assume it’s for boys,” he wrote. “And so eventually we can get to a place where the women’s game, it isn’t ‘women’s basketball.’ It’s just basketball. Played by women, and celebrated by everyone.”