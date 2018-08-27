Steph Curry Wants a World With Equal Pay For Women Not Just In Sports But All Fields

Steph Curry Wants a World With Equal Pay For Women Not Just In Sports But All Fields

Women’s equality is an issue close to two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s heart.

Curry has two daughters – Riley and Ryan – who he says want to follow in his footsteps, and he wants to make sure they have the means to do so. He adds that his newborn son, Canon will have advantages “his sisters can only dream of.”

In his Players’ Tribune essay in honor of Women’s Equality Day Sunday, Steph described how and why the gender opportunity gap has become an important issue in his life.

“I think it’s important that we all come together to figure out how we can make (pay equality) possible, as soon as possible,” Curry said. “Not just as ‘fathers of daughters,’ or for those sorts of reasons. And not just on Women’s Equality Day. Everyday — that’s when we need to be working to close the pay gap in this country. Because every day is when the pay gap is affecting women. And every day is when the pay gap is sending the wrong message to women about who they are, and how they’re valued, and what they can or cannot become.”

As of 2014, women working full time in the U.S. made 83 cents for every dollar a man made, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And while wage parity is improving, slowly, the World Economic Forum said in 2016 that based on current trends, the global gender gap won’t be closed for another 100 years.