In January, Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown was tasered by the Milwaukee police department during an interaction over a parking violation, an act that many believe was excessive. Over the weekend, the city attorney states the arresting officers did nothing wrong.

The Associated Press reports City attorney Grant Langley filed documents that stated Brown carried some blame for the incident at Walgreens. “The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions.”

Mayor of Milwaukee responded by stating “It’s counterproductive for anybody to turn up the heat with rhetoric like this.”

Previously, the mayor, along with the police chief in Milwaukee apologized for the action.

Back in June, Brown was reportedly suing the police department with his attorney citing police were “discriminating against Mr. Brown on the basis of his race.”

In the video, Brown was tackled after discussing his illegal parking with officers on the scene. He was requested to take his hands out of his pockets, however, he did not do it in what the officers felt was quick enough time leading being arrested and tased.