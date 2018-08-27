Supreme is on to its latest collaboration for the season, this time bringing us a few new pairs of the classic Nike SB Gato silhouette.

The soccer/skateboarding hybrid makes a very welcomed return, offered here in a calfskin leather build on the upper paired perfectly with a Cushlon midsole. Gum outsoles always make a shoe look better for some reason, and it’s pretty much the same in this case for all four colorways included. From the simple black and white options, all the way to the more seasonal red and powder blue hues, this was the perfect way to bring back a throwback from the Nike vault. Our only question is, since these are inspired by soccer, you guys think they’d go well with these mock-up jerseys inspired by rap albums?

Made exclusively for Supreme, expect these new iterations of the Nike SB Gato to go on sale for $110 USD in-store at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations, including online, starting this Thursday (August 30). Japan will see these on Saturday (Sept 1). More pics below: