On Sunday afternoon, SZA decided to take to Twitter to tell a hilarious story about the time she got fired from Diesel for a weed brownie conspiracy.

The revelation was sparked by a fan tweeting the singer, “storytime with Sza? lmao.” You knew the story was going to be epic upon reading the Ctrl singer’s introduction, “Aight so bim.”

Aight so bim. I walk into work and shorty has a full container of brownies she brought from home. Fresh hot .. seems normal 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/QhalpZjxEl — SZA (@sza) August 26, 2018

She began explaining that a former co-worker came to work with fresh baked brownies, but didn’t mention that they were weed brownies. The TDE singer was under the impression that she was getting a free ‘welcome to the job’ breakfast. Apparently, everyone else was hip to what was going on because they only took a piece, meanwhile, she ate two.

Things to a turn for the worst and she ended up getting terminated because she was freaking out on the floor.

She opens em in the break room and everybody starts crowding like ooooo aaahhh . She DONT SAY NUFFIN BOUT NO DRUGS — SZA (@sza) August 26, 2018

Everybody takes one (u know when niggas say everybody it’s really 3 ppl) ..mind u I’m new here ..nobody’s eating the whole thing but MY hungry ass eats TWO like mmmm ya free BREAKFASS !!..30 mins pass🙂 — SZA (@sza) August 26, 2018

I start to sweat .. I’m looking at niggas across the sales floor they laughing and shit.. I’m like wow I gotta boo boo I’m nauseous I’m 😰😓😨..mind u I ain’t even KNOW…10 more mins pass 🙂 — SZA (@sza) August 26, 2018

Long story short I’m the only one coming out of their actual skin looking like I ATE meth . I get called to the office 😩 I don’t know why this is happening I tell her I need a doctor. She fires me . I spend the rest of the day in a Mexican restaurant searching for answers #SETUP — SZA (@sza) August 26, 2018

Being forced out of yet another retail job worked out for the Grammy-nominated singer, as she just recently celebrated another milestone for her debut album. “Today I found out we 2.3 billion streams deep and a bunch a other cool stuff,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love my family. I love you all for pressing play at any time. Thank you for this journey.”