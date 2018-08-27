The French Open dress code is being petty for targeting Serena Williams and her black catsuit. According to ESPN, The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says the tournament is introducing a dress code to regulate players’ uniforms because “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far.” Giudicelli added, “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies. https://t.co/ioyP9VTCxM — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 25, 2018

In June, following the first major win since the birth of her daughter, Serena had this to say regarding the catsuit: “It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves. I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, a queen from Wakanda. I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it.”