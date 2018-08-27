T.I. is the latest artist to visit NPR and give a Tiny Desk concert, joined by a mini-orchestra of piano keys, strings, and brass instruments.

The legendary Atlanta rapper kicked off his session with a rendition of “Rubberband Man,” where he details stories throughout the records, most notably finding out his house was getting raided while filming the video with Puff Daddy.

“That was in the essence of Trap Muzik,” T.I. shared. “This music was about the elements that people have to endure in their lives and find the brighter side and make a way out of no way.”

T.I. also performed “What You Know” stating that it was vital to the King album and the release of ATL, detailing it was the song showing that he went in his way. The hitmaker finished off his performance with his chart-topping “Live Your Life.”