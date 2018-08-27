Former San Fransico 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick is ready to jump into the merchandise field since his NFL days are over.

TMZ reported Monday that Kaepernick has filed a trademark for his “I’m With Kap” slogan to use on merchandise. The phrase has become Kaepernick’s mantra over the last two years as he has gone unsigned by NFL teams despite throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions during the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s likely Kaepernick will use a good portion of whatever money he makes from merchandise on his charity work, including his contributions to Camp Taylor and his own Know Your Rights program.

In April, Beyonce presented Kaepernick with the Amnesty International Award for activism and exceptional courage and spoke on why he’s taken on this fight.

“It is the people’s unbroken love for themselves that motivates me even when faced with dehumanizing norms of a system that can lead to the loss of one’s life over simply being black,” Kaepernick said during the ceremony. “Seeking the truth, finding the truth, telling the truth and living the truth has been, and always will be, what guides my actions.”

It’s unclear if there are immediate plans for the apparel to be made available. It’s also possible Kaepernick filed for the trademark to avoid others from profiting from his cause. If you do a Google search, you will find plenty of self-made knockoffs featuring Kaepernick’s image and likeness.