Serena Williams may not be able to wear her Nike black catsuit in the French Open but she has a ton of great moves on the way. Aside from her new line of Nikes created by Virgil Abloh and Off-White, the Queen of the court finds herself in a new Beats By Dre ad.

Serena Williams Beats story is narrated by Nas who states a conflict has risen, while a television debate is shown questioning is the tennis G.O.A.T. a mom or an athlete. The ad receives a score from Nicki Minaj’s single “Majesty,” and marks the return of Williams by dubbing her the “Queen of Queens.” Minaj closed the add with “now watch the Queen conquer.”

Check out a special message from Minaj and the ad below.