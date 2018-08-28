Some of the most magical Black women in entertainment all gathered in New Jersey for the 2018 Black Girls Rock award show.

This year’s ceremony was in honor of the late Aretha Franklin, Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Judith Jamison, and #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke. Following the intro with an energetic, decked out red carpet, the entire crowd inside the New Jersey Performing Arts Center rose to their feed and gave a round of applause for the host of the night, Queen Latifah.

“This was a woman who never limited herself,” Greenleaf actress Merle Dandridge told Variety. “She always crossed genres. She always crossed cultures. She was never predictable. She was always ferocious and pioneering. Even if you didn’t know her ethics or know her as a woman, you know what she said to you in her music.”

BET requested that media don’t spoil the performers because they want it to be a special surprise when Black Girls Rock airs on September 9th.

