The multi-day Anything Goes Live event is set to kick off with a press party. The man of the hour, DJ Norie is hosting the exclusive gathering of influencers and industry elite presented in part by Playbook Media Group.

The well recognized I-Heart Radio/Power 105.1 FM personality joins select special guests on Wednesday, August 30th at 333 Lounge in Flatbush (9 pm – midnight).

The Anything Goes Live experience is now in its 8th and will once again take place over Labor Day weekend. The concert series will feature several events including a night at Amazura nightclub with a swath of talented artists on the bill including Safaree, Ricky Blaze, Agent Sasco, Red Rat, Shal Marshall, Tony Matterhorn, Kerwin Dubois, Dovey Magnum, Voice, and Nailah Blackman among others. The highly anticipated affair is a huge draw during the holiday weekend time and again.