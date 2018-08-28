A spokesperson for John McCain’s family confirmed that Donald Trump will not be attending of the late Senator’s memorials or funeral, but Vice President Pence will.

“The president will not be, as far as we know, attending the funeral. That’s just a fact,” Rick Davis, McCain’s former campaign manager, said at a news conference, according to the Washington Post.

Pence will attend a ceremony honoring the six-term Arizona senator on Friday at the US Capitol Rotunda on Friday, Davis said.

Prior to his passing on Saturday, McCain made it clear that the POTUS wasn’t even welcomed at his memorial. They had a contentious relationship because Trump said McCain wasn’t a war hero because he was arrested while in Vietnam.

Sunday reports said that Trump nixed the official White House statement praising McCain as a hero, and settled for a brief tweet.

Former President Joe Biden is set to deliver a eulogy to the six time Arizona Senator in Phoenix on Thursday. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are slate to speak at events honoring McCain in Washington D.C.