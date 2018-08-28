Drake’s 2018 may be the best individual run in Hip-Hop history. Drake dominated headlines and charts with his Scorpion album and his star is shining brighter than it ever has. The latest achievement in Drizzy’s dominance shows that he has held the number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 for six months collectively.

It has been rare for Drake to not be in the top position on the storied chart. With the success of “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and now “In My Feelings,” Drizzy has had a stranglehold on the Hot 100. His current number one, “In My Feelings” is sitting at number one for the seventh consecutive week.

Drake has also occupied multiple other slots on the Billboard Hot 100. When Scorpion released he placed every song on the chart and right now has another single in the top ten with his feature on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”

The Drake train isn’t slowing down anytime soon.