Just last year, French Montana released his hit song “Unforgettable” and as successful as the songs was on the charts it did just as good in regards to what it accomplished for a North African community. As apart of the release of the “Unforgettable” video, French Montana used the proceeds from the song to give back to Uganda and more specifically, the Suubi Center, an underfunded maternity and children’s health clinic in Uganda.

“My life changed forever after my trip to Uganda and I am excited to continue engaging my fans to use their voices to advocate for universal health coverage and education for those living in extreme poverty,” French shared.

Since French Montana has released his new single “Famous” featuring Adam Levine, he wants to continue his pattern of charitable efforts by taking all his royalties from the “Famous” single and donating to the Suuubi Center specifically. “Me coming from Morocco in North Africa, I feel like it should be a soft spot for anyone that has a mother or a child. I think that’s got to be one of the worst things, not having the right healthcare. When I went to Uganda I felt obligated to [help].

Montana told CNN they have raised roughly $500,000 so far and of course, the number will only continue to increase. Watch “Famous” below.