Gucci Mane’s baby’s mother, Sheena Evans, is requesting that the child support for their youngster Keitheon be increased to $20,000 a month, as indicated by a report by The Blast.

In 2011, Evans gained primary custody of their child. Gucci, who was given visitation rights, was requested to pay $2,026 a month in child support. This was based on the rapper’s income at the time which was roughly about $24,000.

As per court records, Evans asserts there has been a “significant change in circumstances” since 2011. Gucci’s $1 million wedding and its special that aired on BET are among the various cases referred to as evidence of his ability to cough up more than the $2K he’s currently providing.

Evans is supposedly unfit to work or go to class as their child requires a caregiver, which she can’t afford. In addition to the $18K increase she’s requesting in child support, she’s likewise requesting that Gucci Mane take out a $5 million life insurance policy.

As of August 27, no judgment has been presented in the defense.