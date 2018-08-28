HOT 97’s On The Reggae And Soca Tip 2018 Featuring Elephant Man, Konshens, Kranium And More

HOT 97’s On Da Reggae & Soca Tip is back on Friday, August 31st at The Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island!

New York’s biggest reggae, dancehall and soca party of the year for 20 years running! Featuring performances from Dovey Magnum, Tifa, Masicka, Kranium, Nailah Blackman, Shal Marshall, Ding Dong, Aidonia, Konshens and Elephant Man!

Also, on the 1s and 2s will be HOT 97’s DJ Young Chow, Bobby & Jabba, Shani Kulture and the entire HOT 97 family.

This monumental event will take place in Coney Island, Brooklyn on August 31 at the Ford Amphitheater.