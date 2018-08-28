Outspoken Jaguars’ Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is Looking Forward to His Week One Match-up Against Odell Beckham Jr.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Jalen Ramsey decided to chime in on the biggest story in the NFL on Monday.

Now that Odell Beckham Jr. is worth more than any wideout in the league, the Jaguars cornerback is ready to challenge his Week 1 opponent. With Jacksonville and New York preparing for an intense battle, Ramsey took his shot and trolled the Giants’ star in this bizarre tweet:

It’s going to be a show very soon #BatmanVsTheJoker — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 27, 2018

It’s hard to tell if Ramsey is calling himself Batman or The Joker but their week one matchup just got that much more interesting. Last year against Cincinnati Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green, Ramsey frustrated Green to the point where both players were ejected from the game. With Beckham’s history of erratic behavior, can we expect a blowup against Ramsey?

Either way, Ramsey is looking forward to shutting down the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.