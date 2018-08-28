Designer Don C started the month off right by giving us a NBA Jam-inspired capsule collection, so it only makes sense that he close it out with something equally fresh: a Just Don x READYMADE collaboration in tribute to the 1991 NBA All-Star game.

The limited set keeps things to a handful, featuring only a strapback cap and shorts. A color theme of red, white and blue carries throughout the small offering, meant to call to mind the jerseys players wore on the court in Charlotte Coliseum almost 30 years ago. READYMADE comes in with the military inspo found in the construction. Actually, the shorts are made from upcycled vintage U.S. military tents and the hats are crafted from vintage U.S. postal bags. Major props to the brand’s designer Yuta Hosokawa for coming through with the ill innovative style skills.

Expect the capsule to arrive this Saturday (September 1) at Maxfield LA and RSVP Gallery. Get a closer look below: