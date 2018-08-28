So yeah, Kanye West is back to his ever-popular Twitter rants. However, the latest series of tweets that he put up earlier today (August 28) were actually pretty dope — most pictures of fine Black art, with a pair of glow-in-the-dark adidas YEEZY Boost 350 v2 sneakers thrown in the mix as well.

Can't wait for these glow in the dark 350s 🙈🙈🙈🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/xoko1QaGI8 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Coming in neon orange and the more popular neon green, it seems that ‘Ye was sending the tweet out as a confirmation for an upcoming release. The shoe appears to have its usual build, with the exception of a translucent version of the stripe that descends down the shoe’s side panel. Cool idea, but we hope Kanye doesn’t pass up the chance to name this colorway “ULTRALIGHT BEAM.” Just saying!

No word on when these will drop, but keep tuned to Kanye West’s Twitter for an update or, well, a really good rant if nothing else.