The future of accessories seems to be taking a shift. Simon Huck, longtime friend for the Kardashian-Jenner family and owner of Command PR announced his latest line and exhibition, A. Human.

In celebration of the New York Fashion Week debut Huck tapped into his famous friends like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Queer Eye star Tan France took to Instagram to show off the futuristic accessories.

Starting on September 5th, visitors will be able to visit the space at 48 Mercer St. in New York. They will be able to interact with some of these otherworldly body modifications firsthand, including a nautilus shell-inspired high heel that can be permanently affixed to your foot and a chain-link necklace with LED lights that attaches to the skin of your neck and flashes to the beat of your heart.

“It was important to root this experience in optimism while provoking our guests to think about a potential future of fashion, and by doing so, inviting them to question their definitions of self-expression,” Huck said in a press release for the brand.

A. Human will be open for four weeks only, from Sept. 5-30, with tickets available on the brand’s website for $40 each.