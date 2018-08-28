Robert Glasper wanted all the smoke after he did an interview on Houston’s KBXX The Madd Hatta Morning Show and accused her of stealing music for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
“She took the credit for making the classic album. Those songs were written by other people, and they did not get their credit. “She likes to take credit so she can become this super person. If you’re a super person and you’re that talented… do it!” he said.
He even touched on the way Hill mistreats her band. “Every day she comes in and changes the show, changes what she wants to do. Completely. The last rehearsal, she doesn’t show up. Her manager comes in and says, ‘Lauryn’s not really feeling the way you guys have been learning the music, so we’re gonna cut your pay in half.’ The last rehearsal. The day before the show. ‘We’re gonna cut your pay in half.’ First of all, we weren’t getting paid that much anyway, but understand she’s getting half-a-million dollars. So, seriously? You’re gonna take these five musicians and cut their pay in half?”
The singer wasn’t here for Glasper and took to Medium to write a lengthy response to defend her name. In a piece titled Addressing Robert Glasper and other common misconceptions about me (in no particular order), she wrote, “I’m confused as to why such a principled musician, who thought I ‘stole’ from his friends, would show up to work for me anyway. If that was hypocrisy or opportunism instead of genuine interest, it would further explain why an artist would feel the need to put his or her guard up.”