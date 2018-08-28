Lil Uzi Vert will be taking the stage at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert, hopefully, no more bibles will be tossed at him. While the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper was on stage in Connecticut a fan tossed a bible at the rapper, which he picked up and opened while continuing to rap.

In pockets of the Internet, fans will debate whether or not the rapper is a devil worshipper due to imagery and more within his content. It likely doesn’t help his case by stating all his fans are “going to hell” while on stage at the Wireless Festival.

Fan throws bible on stage at Lil Uzi concert. pic.twitter.com/PqvXAszVTv — East Coast Renaissance (@TweetECR) August 26, 2018

Lil Uzi found the bible that was hurled at him to be funny and didn’t find it offensive, nor did he seem unwilling to hold it. Maybe that will be enough to curb the belief that he is against the man upstairs or not?