Today fans in Detroit are able to attend the public viewing of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. The legendary singer will lie in state for the next couple of days ahead of her celebration of life this Friday.

Long lines leading to her location at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the completely open casket visitation. CNN reports The Queen of Soul was transported in a special, white 1940s model hearse to the public viewing. It was reported the vehicle, 1940 Cadillac LaSalle, also transported her father, Reverend C.L. Franklin, who died in July of 1984.

Aretha Franklin’s service can be viewed online at The Word Network or on the televised Bounce network. It will begin at 10:00 am EST but coverage will start at 9:00 am. Scheduled to perform are Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and more.