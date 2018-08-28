Today fans in Detroit are able to attend the public viewing of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. The legendary singer will lie in state for the next couple of days ahead of her celebration of life this Friday.

Long lines leading to her location at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the completely open casket visitation. CNN reports The Queen of Soul was transported in a special, white 1940s model hearse to the public viewing. It was reported the vehicle, 1940 Cadillac LaSalle, also transported her father, Reverend C.L. Franklin, who died in July of 1984.

Aretha Franklin’s service can be viewed online at The Word Network or on the televised Bounce network. It will begin at 10:00 am EST but coverage will start at 9:00 am. Scheduled to perform are Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and more.

Visitation for Aretha Franklin has begun at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Midtown. Here is the hearse arriving: https://t.co/7O2X2E32Of pic.twitter.com/7Va1RJ3DiE — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 28, 2018

Aerial view shows line stretching around the block with fans and mourners waiting to pay their final respects to legendary singer Aretha Franklin, as her body lies in state at the Charles Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. https://t.co/Q2P8ldK04p pic.twitter.com/8AsBRYL7u7 — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2018