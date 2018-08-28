Ludacris announces his annual LudaDay weekend, Friday, August 31st to Sunday, September 2nd.

For 13 years this fundraising event, has helped raise money for Ludacris’ charity called The Ludacris Foundation. The Ludacris Foundation was started in 2001 by multi-platinum selling and Grammy award-winning artists, entrepreneur and actor, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Serving families and young people, the organization has worked to inspire kids to reach their highest goals by creating programming and partnerships with other organizations, celebrities and artists. While we connect this superstar with other superstars, the core of his work relationships is with inner-city schools, business, religious and community leaders. They also work with elected officials to bridge the gaps between the needs of the people they serve and the policy and money allocation decisions made by the people they have elected. Luda Day assists in supplementing the foundation with needed resources.

The day is fun-filled and usually attracts a large crowd by bringing together the Atlanta community and celebrity colleagues. The weekend will be full of activities that include the celebrity basketball game, golf, and bowling tournament and a family day.

On Friday, August 31st, the weekend will start off with a celebrity golf tournament. Saturday, September 1st, LudaFam Day (one of the most anticipated activations of the weekend), will be held at the Friendship Field from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. By Sunday, September 2 two more events will be had: The LudaDay Weekend 2018-Celebrity Basketball Game at the Morehouse Arena from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and The 3rd Annual LudaDay Weekend TopGolf Takeover tournament afterward from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Check out more information by clicking here.