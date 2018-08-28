Lyric Ross got promoted to a regular character on the upcoming third season of NBC’s hit series, This Is Us.

In season two Ross’ character was a recurring young lady named Deja, who was just adopted by the Pearsons. Her previous TV credits include fellow NBC series “Chicago Fire” and the USA Network series “Sirens.” She will also star in the upcoming film “Canal Street” alongside Mekhi Phifer.

Lyric Ross is repped by Gray Talent Group.

This Is Us remains a massive hit for the network. The second season averaged a 3.1 rating by adults between the ages of 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers an episode in the Live+Same Day ratings. Additionally, the second season was nominated for eight Emmys including best drama series and series stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia both receiving nominations in best actor in a drama series category, and Brown won last year.

This Is Us is slate to return on September 25th at 9 pm.