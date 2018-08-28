When New Balance first introduced the 996 back in 1988, they probably didn’t know we’d go on to recognize it as one of the most comfortable sneakers with a transcending style that’s lasted for the better part of three decades. As a nod to the 30th anniversary of the model, NB decided to treat us with the first two colorways that dropped during the initial launch in 1988 and again in 1989.

The classic colorways feature that premium suede and mesh construction we’ve grown to love and expect from New Balance, in addition to silver 3M on the “N” logo and heel. Both shoes are “balanced” out with an off-white midsole that pairs really well with the simple design going on with the upper. For a shoe that we all now will never go out of style, it definitely might be time to re-up on a pair. Why not start now?

Pick up the 30th Anniversary New Balance 996 right now in the New Balance Japan web store for ¥27,000 JPY (about $243 USD). More pics below:



Images: New Balance Japan