After getting a teaser back in May for Kendrick Lamar and TDE’s pending capsule collection with Nike, we’re finally getting a complete look at the range of apparel officially on sale today.

Launched in celebration of the 29-city “Championship” tour that wrapped up earlier this summer, this offering gives us simple, chill pieces with a premium build — much like K. Dot himself when it comes to music, writing, or as we saw on this season of Power not too long ago, acting as well! No word yet on if the Cortez Kenny III will finally get a general release (if at all) but at least these dope pieces are enough to hold us over until we hear word, right?

Pick up the Nike x TDE “Championship” Tour capsule collection right now online, and take a look below to see all that’s available: