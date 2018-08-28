Fans raved about TLC’s biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story when it broadcasted on VH1 in 2013. The motion picture proceeded to be the network’s most astounding appraised film of that year. In this way, it appeared as though everybody was happy except for Perri “Pebbles” Reid. Following the film’s airing, Reid filed a $40 million lawsuit with Viacom for its negative depiction of her. About five years after the fact, Pebbles and Viacom have supposedly settled the suit, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A trial regarding the suit was initially expected to start on Sept. 24, yet it was closed on Friday (Aug. 24), after a judge was informed of the settlement. Reid supposedly filed the defamation lawsuit in 2014. She claimed she was portrayed as a “conniving and dishonest business woman who hoodwinked three innocent girls and exploited their talent for her own personal gain.” Viacom endeavored to get the case rejected, expressing that it was a film as told from the point of view of TLC’s two surviving individuals. The organization additionally argued that there was no malice in the depiction of Pebbles.

In spite of Viacom’s contention, U.S. Locale Judge Mark Cohen inferred that a portion of Reid’s cases upheld her criticism case. The judge particularly enabled Reid to take Viacom to trial over the scenes where she was shown compelling TLC to sign contracts without adequate time to audit them. The judge likewise permitted scenes in which Reid was seen deducting costs from the gathering, just paying them $25 a week, and in addition, her choice to drop Chili from the group.

The fact that T-Boz and Chili were involved in the film’s production hurt Viacom because of the possibility of biases.

Lin Wood, Reid’s attorney stated that the terms of the settlement are confidential.