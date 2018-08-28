This year Rihanna will show her lingerie line at the New York Fashion Week. She will close the show out and we can’t wait to see what the Barbados star does! Rihanna and the Savage x Fenty line launched earlier this year is showing at 6:30 p.m. on September 12. She brought a visual artist, Phillipa Price, as the line’s creative director, and we can’t wait to see how this plays out by Rih presenting her fall collection for the first time.

Rihanna recently announced that she will have her documentary available to fans in the late fall. She and the director, Peter Berg, announced that earlier this year. She also was seen in Cuba with Donald Glover on shooting a film. We are waiting on the “Kiss It Better” artist to release some new music very soon!