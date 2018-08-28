After a very publicized social media back-and-forth with his ex-GF Nicki Minaj, reality TV star Safaree has reason to put all of the negativity behind him after he has reportedly landed a million dollar deal with a sex toy company.
Mr. Samuels reposted a social media post from TMZ announcing his big deal.
I work hard so I can get the last laugh. When y'all think I'm losing I'm not. Trust me! To all the ppl who fronted on me & thought I'd fall off and dissapear… Suck my sex toy 😇 thank you to the biggest adult toy company in the world @docjohnsonusa for the opportunity and my team @britmo_inc & @therealkdmcnair for making this happen and to my fans and supporters who root for me, I love y'all !! Ladies I'm allll yours 😇😇😛😛 Jokes on you 🏂🏄🏾⛷ its a big deal 🍆🍆 😂😂 but who's gonna copp 1 on the low?? 🤔 My anaconda don't want none if you ain't got buns hun 😛 STRAAAIIITTTTT #THEBAGTALKJUSTGOTREALDIFFERENT #safaree #STUNTGANG #TEAMSAFAREE #myhatersshouldlogout #thankyougod
TMZ reported that Nicki’s on-and-now-off ex-boyfriend for over a decade landed the million dollar deal with veteran sex toy maker Doc Johnson, which will make a life-like reproduction of Safaree’s ‘manhood”.
Pre -orders will be available in December.