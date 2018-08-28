After a very publicized social media back-and-forth with his ex-GF Nicki Minaj, reality TV star Safaree has reason to put all of the negativity behind him after he has reportedly landed a million dollar deal with a sex toy company.

Mr. Samuels reposted a social media post from TMZ announcing his big deal.

TMZ reported that Nicki’s on-and-now-off ex-boyfriend for over a decade landed the million dollar deal with veteran sex toy maker Doc Johnson, which will make a life-like reproduction of Safaree’s ‘manhood”.

Pre -orders will be available in December.