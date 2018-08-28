Talk about Safaree’s private parts don’t look to be silenced anytime soon. Near the top of the year, his nudes leaked onto everyone’s timelines and were once again brought up in a public rift with ex-bae Nicki Minaj. Looks like it will all pay off as Safaree will now receive a 7-figure deal as a result of the leak.

TMZ reports sex toy creator Doc Johnson will create a life-sized mold of Safaree’s genitalia. If you are looking to score one, for yourself or a friend you have to wait a little while before it hits your possession. The pre-orders for the replica will open in December and will be available for shipping by Valentine’s Day. A gift for some, a necessity for others who are a bit lonely on the national love day.

This isn’t the only time a source of shade is proving to be lucrative for Safaree. In the same Twitter exchange with the Queen creator, she attempted to expose her former love for getting a procedure to restore his hair lining. After mentioning it Safaree began to rack up thousands in referral fees. With his luck, it’s a safe bet Safaree wouldn’t mind being “exposed” some more.

Jokes on you 😝 Thank you @TheOriginalDoc and my team! Thank you to my fans & supporters. God is the greatest 🙏🏾 #Stuntgang lit https://t.co/v8SR1RMHue — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 28, 2018



