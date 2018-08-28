Earlier this week, news broke that the French Tennis Federation was officially banning Serena Williams from wearing her one-piece black catsuit. The FTF President, Bernard Giudicelli, insinuated that Williams took it too far with such attire and was not respecting the game or the place and the catsuit would no longer be allowed.

Nonetheless, Serena Williams competed again on Tuesday [August 28], and of course, fans were anticipating what exactly she would wear in the place of her infamous catsuit. According to Elle Magazine, Williams wore a custom Nike one sleeved tutu designed by Louis Vuitton’s creative director, Virgil Abloh.

With much poise and grace, Serena spoke with reporters during her post-match conference and expressed that she had actually been wanting to play in a tutu for some time now.

She stated, “[It’s] kind of aerodynamic with the one arm free. It feels really good,” she said. “Yeah, the tutu is easy to play in because I practiced in it before. That was fun.”

Congrats to Serena on today’s win!

Serena Williams⁠ ⁠won her first round match at the #USOpen⁠ ⁠⁠last night! Congrats 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TLsHNCz81d — Makeup For WOC (@MakeupForWOC) August 28, 2018



