Nick Cannon brought his gang of comedians to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and of course, our crew was heavy in the building. We got to link with some of the Wild ‘N Out cast; DC Young Fly, Conceited and Charlie Clips. Check them out as they endorsed our 5th Annual SOURCE360 Conference and Festival.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve got in store for the people:

In honor of the incomparable Aretha Franklin, SOURCE360 shall pay respects and produce a special “Hip-Hop & R&B Live” tribute to The Queen of Soul on Saturday, September 8th . Confirmed performers, speakers and participants include, but are not limited to, Brad “Scarface” Jordan, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Kool Herc, Jim Jones, Maino, Casanova 2X, Phresher, Freeway, Mysonne, DJ Self, Dream Doll, Elle Varner, KeKe Wyatt, Josh X, Jaquae, DJ Nyla Symone, Taylor Girls, Bali Baby, Kyla Imani, Square Off Gang, Justin Love, Ambassador Attallah Shabazz (eldest daughter of Malcolm X), activist Tamika D. Mallory, Reginald Hudlin, Nelson George, Kim Osorio, Marc Baptiste, Misa Hylton, Zab Judah, Africa Miranda, Tasha Turner, Kassandra Frederique, Dasheeda Dawson, Gia Thompson, Sonya Davie, Dana Rachilin, L. Joy Williams, NYPD Chief Maddrey, fitness guru Brittne Babe, and supermodel Jessica White (more to be announced).

Take a look at the SOURCE360 day-by-day breakdown below:

THURSDAY, September 6, 2018

The SOURCE360 Conference and Festival (at Brooklyn Borough Hall) features the following panels: Health and Wellness, Community and Policing and The Business of Cannabis.

FRIDAY, September 7, 2018

The SOURCE360 Conference and Festival (at BRIC Media Arts Center) features the following panels: Social Justice, Music, Technology and Making It in The Business and The Glam Panel. Friday Concert: “Unsigned Hype” and “Mic Check,” The Source’s music showcases for new and emerging artists.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

THE SOURCE360 FESTIVAL BLOCK PARTY (at Rockwell Place between Fulton St. and Dekalb Ave.)– featuring artists and musical and dance performances from Brickhouse NYC’s X Factory (GenNex, Gen X, & GEN XS), Step & Show from the Divine 9, KIDS360 activities, vendors, Live DJ’s, sports activities, virtual reality games, fashion show, and more. Saturday Concert: SOURCE360 Tribute to Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2018

To connect hip-hop culture, technology and education SOURCE360 will host its annual Youth Tech Hackathon. This activation gives students from grades 6-12 hands on training in digital, mobile technology and teaches them skills to create innovative solution. LOCATIONS Brooklyn Borough Hall, BRIC Media Arts Center, Rockwell Place (Between Fulton Street & Dekalb Ave.)

Tickets are on sale now by clicking here. Peep the video above for more info and some extra words from Nick Cannon.

For more information on SOURCE360, contact [email protected] and please visit www.thesource.com and www.thesouce360.com. Join the conversation at #SOURCE360 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KP4uAFDKtE&t=1s