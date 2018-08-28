24 Years Later, Sega To Release the Next Installment of Cult Classic ‘Streets Of Rage 4’

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Iconic ’90s Sega game Streets of Rage is coming back for its fourth installment.

A reveal trailer for Streets of Rage 4 was dropped on Dotemu’s Youtube channel on Monday afternoon. The game is set to be developed by LizardCube (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap), Guard Crush Games (Streets of Fury), and Dotemu (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap).

Streets of Rage, also known as Bare Knuckles in Japan, is a side-scrolling beat-em-up released in 1991 for the Sega Genesis. Developed by Sega, the Streets of Rage franchise is considered a classic 2D beat-em-up, held in the same regard as other brawlers like Battletoads (1991), Final Fight, and Golden Axe. The last entry in the series, Streets of Rage 3, released in 1994 for the Sega Genesis.

The game will feature new mechanics, an all-new story, plenty of action-packed stages and some beautiful hand-drawn graphics. No word on an exact release date or which platforms this is coming to yet.