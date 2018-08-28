Tory Lanez has been keeping his fan base pleased by keeping the music releases consistent and continuing to hint at his upcoming project Love Me Now being released any day now.

Late last week as apart of “Fargo Friday” series he released his latest song and video, “Kendall Jenner Music,” in which will be on the forthcoming Love Me Now.

Lanez took to Instagram and explained that the video is bossy, classy and involving a whole lot of private jets which is why he decided to name it after Kendall Jenner.

Produced by Smash David and visuals directed by Midjordan & co-directed by Tory Lanez, himself, the song has reached over 1 million views in a little over 24 hours.

Watch “Kendall Jenner Music” below.